COVID-19: Delhi sees over 1 lakh new cases this month

The national capital has reported over one lakh new coronavirus cases since beginning of this month, according to the official data. Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 count in the last few weeks. At least 1,200 people succumbed to COVID-19 this month. Till now, over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have been recovered from the diseases in November.

To prevent the virus spread in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. Delhi government also decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

"As per directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases. Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200," he said.

The chief minister said the Centre and all agencies are making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.

"I hope the crowd in the markets will thin out and there will be no need to lock them down. However, if violations of mask wearing and social distancing are witnessed and there is chance of these markets becoming local coronavirus hotspots, these could be shut down as a preventive measure for some days," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal thanked the central government for helping people of Delhi in "such difficult times." The chief minister also urged the people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. "All this is being done for you and your family. So I appeal to you, please, please, please wear face masks and follow social distancing," the chief minister said.

