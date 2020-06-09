NEW DELHI: The national capital will have 1 lakh cases of covid-19 by the end of this month and a whopping 5.5 lakh by the end of July. As a result, the administration will require 80,000 hospital beds by next month to tackle the surge in patients.

Delhi has 30,000 cases as of now and 9,300 hospital beds. According to authorities, though, there is no community transfer of the virus in the national capital as yet. This despite the fact that source of a large number of cases remain unknown.

A meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal, was held on Tuesday to discuss the community transfer and rising cases in the city-state.

“The SDMA meeting held discussions that Delhi will need 15,000 beds by the end of the month...31 July, there will be approximately 5.5 lakh cases and we will need 80,000 beds," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting.

He added that central government authorities, present in the meeting, felt that Delhi is not witnessing community spread as of now.

According to health minister Satyendar Jain, the source for over 50% of cases cannot be ascertained.

“The cases that are coming, we can’t find the source of the virus...It is a technical issue and the decision can only be taken by the central government. We can say that there is a spread and it is increasing at a very fast pace in Delhi. To use the word community transfer, only the central government can decide," Jain said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not attend the meeting after exhibiting symptoms of covid-19 on Sunday. He underwent test today.

Later in the day, Baijal has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Sunday had courted controversy after it directed all hospitals under it and the private ones to only admit "bona fide" residents of the national capital for treatment.

The LG had overturned the order on Monday.

"The Delhi cabinet had decided that for the time being hospitals be kept for the residents of Delhi. That decision was reversed by the LG. We asked him the study he had done but he had no data on the number of cases that will increase due to people coming in from other states. This data is based on the current growth rate. We raised questions on the decision taken by the LG since there are no answers on where the large number of beds required will be met from. We will make every effort to expand medical facilities," Sisodia said today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via