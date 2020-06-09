Covid-19: Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by end July, says Manish Sisodia

"The Delhi cabinet had decided that for the time being hospitals be kept for the residents of Delhi. That decision was reversed by the LG. We asked him the study he had done but he had no data on the number of cases that will increase due to people coming in from other states. This data is based on the current growth rate. We raised questions on the decision taken by the LG since there are no answers on where the large number of beds required will be met from. We will make every effort to expand medical facilities," Sisodia said today.