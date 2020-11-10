Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the next three months would be "very challenging" in terms of the coronavirus outbreak due to winter, festive season and pollution.

The concerned officials should ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in advance so that the situation doesn't worsen, he said.

Gehlot made the remarks at a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the state, which has recorded 2,15,071 cases so far.

"Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in the country for its management of the coronavirus. Our efforts have been appreciated in the country and the world. But due to the festive season, winter season and pollution, the next three months will be very challenging," he said.

In such a situation, the district administration, medical and other related departments should manage things the same way as before and with full capacity so that the situation does not worsen, he added.

The chief minister said in several countries like the USA, France, Britain and Italy, the coronavirus spread very fast during the second phase. Lockdown had to be reimposed in many countries.

"In our country, too, there is a possibility of increased infections in the coming time," he said.

"In view of this, the concerned officials should ensure all necessary arrangements are made in all districts in advance so that our efforts so far do not go in vain and we can successfully fight the coronavirus further," Gehlot said.

Rajasthan recorded 1,902 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while 10 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 2,008, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the total 2,15,071 cases, 16,725 are under treatment, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

