Covid-19: Goa govt reviewing decision on municipal polls

Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday said it is re-evaluating the decision to hold municipal council elections in October in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The government said that decision to conduct the elections is "yet to be conveyed."

"The Government clarified that the decision about municipal council elections in prevailing COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be conveyed," the Goa government said in a statement.

"Presently, the Government is re-evaluating the recommendation/approval in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state," it added.

The State Government had earlier accorded approval to the state election commission to hold the elections in October, much before the onset of a present pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,686 COVID-19 cases in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated