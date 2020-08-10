Covid-19: Gujarat govt increases fine for not wearing mask to 1000

The Gujarat government has increased the fine for not wearing face mask in public places in the state to ₹1,000 from ₹500 announced earlier. People who are spotted without mask in public places will have to pay ₹1,000 from 11 August. "The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to ₹1000 from August 11," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said as reported by news agency ANI.

The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to ₹1000 from August 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/8oBklIaFlB — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court had earlier asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to ₹1,000.

At present, the fine for not wearing masks in public is ₹500 in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, while it is ₹200 in smaller towns.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Ahmedabad district reached 27,898 on Sunday with addition of 153 new cases, the Gujarat health department said. The Ahmedabad civic body on Sunday sealed Central Mall in the city for allegedly flouting social distancing guidelines. The civic body had earlier initiated similar action against another mall and some establishments.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via