Home >Politics >News >Covid-19: Gujarat govt increases fine for not wearing mask to 1000
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

Covid-19: Gujarat govt increases fine for not wearing mask to 1000

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 12:36 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to 1000 from August 11: Gujarat Chief Minister
  • At present, the fine for not wearing masks in public is 500 in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, while it is 200 in smaller towns

The Gujarat government has increased the fine for not wearing face mask in public places in the state to 1,000 from 500 announced earlier. People who are spotted without mask in public places will have to pay 1,000 from 11 August. "The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to 1000 from August 11," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said as reported by news agency ANI.

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court had earlier asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to 1,000.

At present, the fine for not wearing masks in public is 500 in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, while it is 200 in smaller towns.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Ahmedabad district reached 27,898 on Sunday with addition of 153 new cases, the Gujarat health department said. The Ahmedabad civic body on Sunday sealed Central Mall in the city for allegedly flouting social distancing guidelines. The civic body had earlier initiated similar action against another mall and some establishments.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The rake will consists of 20 parcel vans.

After chillies, Railways to transport denim, dyes to Bangladesh from Gujarat

2 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Commuters and passersby wearing protective face masks walk near the station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato (REUTERS)

Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

1 min read . 30 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout