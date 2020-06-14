Covid-19: Home ministry takes stock of situation in Delhi; tests to be doubled

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said tests conducted for covid-19 in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and increased three times in the following six days. This comes amid rising allegations by patients that hospitals are denying tests and admissions in the national capital.

Shah held a meeting with health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Later today, Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with the head of the municipal corporations on their preparedness for covid-19.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country. According to the state government's estimate, Delhi will need 80,000 beds by the end of July. With the total number of cases likely to rise to 100,000 by June end, the government is preparing to meet a demand of 15,000 hospital beds.

“To prevent corona infection in Delhi, the testing of corona will be increased two fold in the next two days and after 6 days the testing will be increased three times. Also, after a few days, testing will be started at every polling station in containment zones," Shah said, while announcing the decisions taken in a series of Twitter posts.

Since the start of the crisis, the Delhi government has conducted 283,239 tests. Delhi reported a total of nearly 39,000 cases, of which 22,742 are active.

“Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and central government. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Shah also said in view of shortage of beds, the central government will provide 500 railway coaches. The Centre will also conduct comprehensive health survey of every person in containment zones, and the report of the survey will be released in a week.

“For the treatment of corona infection in private hospitals, a committee has been formed to look into providing 60% of the corona beds in private hospitals at a low rate, to fix corona treatment and corona testing. “They will submit its report by tomorrow," Shah said.

The central government will also release new guidelines for funeral of positive patients and also reduce waiting time. To meet the shortage of volunteers in health services, scouts guide, national cadet corporations will be added to the list of volunteers.

“The central government has fully assured the government of Delhi that it will meet the necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all other requirements to fight this epidemic," Shah said.





