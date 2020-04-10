Covid-19: IPS officer who helped DHFL's Wadhawans escape sent on leave

The Maharashtra government on Friday sent Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special), on compulsory leave and initiated a probe against him for allegedly helping DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others to travel to Mahabaleshwar, against the curfew and lockdown norms.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) would also need to step in for further action.

Gupta, an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, had facilitated the travel of the promoters of the bankrupt company and their friends in five vehicles from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.

The Wadhawans are accused by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for colluding with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in siphoning off loans given by the bank. They had so far been evading a non-bailable warrant, hiding behind the excuse of social distancing being advocated by the government to prevent the spread of covid-19 pandemic. Kapoor is already in jail for the alleged crime.

DHFL is now bankrupt and is undergoing a bidding process that will see its ownership change.

The Wadhawan family and their friends were apprehended by Satara police on Thursday while on their way to a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar to attend to a 'family emergency'. Satara police, after finding their answers unsatisfactory, placed them under institutional quarantine in a government facility in Panchangani.

These members have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to disobeying government orders and for a negligent and malignant act which can spread infection (disease) that is dangerous to life.

Share Via