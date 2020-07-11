Covid-19: PM Modi, Amit Shah review pandemic situation as cases cross 8 lakh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The review meeting was attended among others, by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, member, NITI Aayog, the cabinet secretary and other senior officials of the government.

The Prime Minister took stock of the situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states.

“We must reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. The awareness about Covid should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid," said Modi, adding that there is no room for any complacency in this regard.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.

“A similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the covid-19 pandemic in entire NCR area," said Modi.

The successful example of surveillance and home based care through ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places.

The Prime Minister said that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate.

As the country so far has recorded a total of 8,23,028 cases of covid-19, the cumulative total number of recovered cases among covid-19 patients also crossed the 5 lakh mark on Saturday. “5,15,385 Covid-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged. The recovered cases outnumber the covid-19 active cases by 2,31,978," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

“With this progressively widening gap, the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78%. During the last 24 hours, 19,870 covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.

According to the government data, there are 2,83,407 active cases and all are under medical supervision either in the Central or state government hospitals for severe cases, and in home isolation for pre-symptomatic patients and those showing moderate symptoms.

Recent policy changes like allowing all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing for coronavirus and introduction of Rapid Antigen point of care testing along with RT-PCR has substantially bolstered the covid-19 tests in the country.

“So far, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested through collective public and private labs under ICMR’s diagnostic network of 1,180 labs in the country. While those in the public sector have appreciably increased to 841 labs, the number of private labs has also been strengthened to a total of 339," the Union health ministry said.

The per day tests are demonstrating a steep upward trend with 2,82,511 samples tested on Friday. As on date, the Test per Million (TPM) for the country stands at 8193, as per the ICMR.

