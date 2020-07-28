Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who tested Covid-19 positive on July 25 chaired the scheduled meeting of his cabinet at 11 am from his hospital bed.

"Since I am COVID positive, I've been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen as saying in video shared by news agency ANI.

Chouhan is currently admitted in Chirayu Hospital. On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the government's measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister had said, "For effectively curtailing the COVID-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions."

Earlier, Chouhan also posted a video on Twitter in which he advised people not to panic.

"I am fine. Corona Warriors' team is very dedicated. I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own," Chouhan said.

"There is no need to panic. If you show symptoms, do not hide them. Go for testing immediately so that treatment can be started on time if tested positive. Timely treatment will make you fully healthy," he said.

CM Chouhan said that instead of being afraid of COVID-19, we should fight it with confidence.

