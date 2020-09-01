Home >Politics >News >Covid-19 positive Tarun Gogoi given plasma therapy after sudden drop in Oxygen
Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 08:20 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

  • Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Tarun Gogoi was given plasma therapy after sudden drop in oxygen level
  • The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Guwahati: A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11:30 pm on Monday, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Tarun Gogoi who is admitted in GMCH for Covid 19 had a sudden fall in Oxygen saturation to 88% at 11.30pm.The team of Doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give 1 unit of plasma with 2 lits of oxygen on Mask. O2 saturation now is maintained between 96 to 97%," Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

"I was there with Sri @tarun_gogoi in the hospital and just reached back home as I have assembly tomorrow. Also had a telephonic conversation with @GauravGogoiAsm. I shall remain in touch with our team at @GMCHGuwahati," Himanta Biswa Sarma said in another tweet.

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Earlier, Tarun Gogoi took to Twitter to inform that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

"I have been tested Covid-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately," Tarun Gogoi said.

