Covid-19: Steps taken by RBI to help small businesses, farmers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and said the measures will enhance liquidity, improve credit supply and help small businesses and farmers hit by the nationwide lockdown.

"Today’s announcements by RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits" Modi said in a tweet.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, earlier during cut the reverse repo rate, provided special liquidity support to non-banking finance and microfinance companies, eased asset classification norms, and facilitated increased emergency funding for state governments.

Das lowered reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, thus telling banks to not park their excess funds with it and instead lend more to companies and individuals. To improve liquidity for NBFCs and reduce their cost of borrowing, the RBI will launch a second round of targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0).

Among other things, central bank also announced an easing of asset classification norms for all accounts where moratorium has been applied so that genuine cases do not get classified as non-performing assets for reasons beyond their control.

Das said that the bunch of announcements made on Friday were only some of the relief measures and more is expected in the due course. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to announce interim relief measures for small busineses and sectors hit by covid-19 soon.

Since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25, the RBI and the government has taken slew of measures to help businesses tide over the crisis following covid-19 Lockdown.

Last month, the central bank had cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% with immediate effect. Das also announced several measures to inject ₹3.74 trillion liquidity into the system and allowed banks, non-banking financial companies (including housing finance companies) and other financial institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans to combat the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The finance ministry had also rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package towards food security and cash transfer, to tackle the loss of livelihood of millions of poor during lockdown.