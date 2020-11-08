Covid-19 third wave in Delhi is the worst so far, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi has hit the peak of third wave of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain further added that cases will come down soon in the national capital.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said, PTI reported.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said, PTI reported.

The national capital recorded 6,953 new coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on Saturday, according to the official health bulletin.

"The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 4,30,784. The total active and recovered cases are 40,258 and 3,83,614, respectively," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 15,409 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Saturday while the number of rapid antigen tests was 42,024.

On Friday, Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time taking the tally to over 4.23 lakh.

He again appealed to Delhiites to treat wearing masks as a vaccine, till the real medication is developed.

On rising level of pollution and rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, he said pollution is not the cause of it.

"But both are dangerous. The biggest reason for the increase in infections is our lax behavior. If we do not wear masks, don't follow social distancing, then it is the main reason for the surge," Jain said.