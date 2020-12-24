Covid-19 vaccine will be given to 51 lakh Delhiites in first round: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today unveiled the state government’s mega Covid-19 vaccination plan. He said that his government was prepared to receive, store and provide vaccines to the priority category persons in the city. He stated that there were 51 lakh people including healthcare & frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase.

Talking about the vaccination plan, the CM said that each priority category person will be given two doses. "We would need 1.02 crore doses of vaccine for the first phase of vaccination since each person will get two doses.

Each person in priority categories is being registered to receive the vaccine. They will be informed through SMS and other means whenever their turn for vaccination arrives, the chief minister said.

Talking about the storage capacity, CM Kejriwal said that his government has a present storage capacity for 74 lakh doses of vaccine and it will be increased to 1 crore 15 lakh doses within 5-7 days.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in Delhi has improved significantly in the past few days. The national capital reported 871 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The Health Department said that the total count of cases reported in the national capital as of Wednesday was 6,19,618.