Covid and the growth of digital capitalism

“The civilization of the tertiary sector will be brilliant; half or three-quarters of the population will enjoy the advantages of higher education," Fourastié wrote. “Within a few generations, initiative even in low-skill work, and the diversity of the means of transportation and of leisure activities, will favour the individualist tendencies of human beings." Therefore, he concluded, “the time is coming when history will have advanced far enough that human beings can legitimately endeavour to elaborate the philosophy of the new age, and work in a less oppressive darkness towards a dramatic birth. In liberating humanity from the labour that inanimate matter can execute on its behalf, the machine must lead us to jobs that, of all created beings, only human beings can perform: those of intellectual culture and moral improvement."