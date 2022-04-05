Covid cases in China hit record, as Shanghai extends lockdown

China’s pandemic defenses are facing their sternest test since Covid-19 first spread widely in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020. The highly infectious Omicron variant has led to spiraling case counts across the country, posing a challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an important Communist Party Congress later this year, when he is expected to be sworn in for a precedent-breaking third term in office. China has previously touted its success at being able to quickly and relatively painlessly control Covid outbreaks.

