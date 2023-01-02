Covid is China’s price for rejoining humanity

In the U.S. policy has gone in the opposite direction, requiring a negative Covid test for Chinese visitors, as if offended they might bring us a virus we already have in abundance and which the whole world is an evolutionary laboratory for. Unsurprisingly, when one country makes such a move, others have a hard time not following. Only the British seem to be resisting the scientifically inert step, though the U.K. may enact a travel ban anyway out of a fear that Chinese tourists will flood its perennially overburdened National Health Service seeking care they can’t get at home.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}