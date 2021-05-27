Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Covid: Special 2-day vaccination drive for journos in Telangana from tomorrow

Covid: Special 2-day vaccination drive for journos in Telangana from tomorrow

The number of active cases has come down to over 38,000 as of May 25.
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

The list of designated vaccination centres in the districts are available with respective District Public Relations officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will undertake a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for all accredited journalists on May 28 and 29 across the state.

An official release quoting Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said journalists are required to visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhaar card and accreditation card issued by the Department.

The list of designated vaccination centres in the districts are available with respective District Public Relations officers.

For the state level journalists, five vaccination centres namely Press Club Somajiguda, Press Club Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute Jubilee Hills, Unani Hospital Charminar and Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram have been designated for giving a vaccination.

Meanwhile, Telangana has been under lockdown since May 12 and would go on up to May 30. It has been witnessing a steady drop in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. The number of active cases has come down to over 38,000 as of May 25 from nearly 51,000 ten days ago.

