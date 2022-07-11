Covid spreading at fastest pace since Shanghai lockdown sends shivers through China markets4 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:20 PM IST
As officials nervously track infection charts, investors watch warily for signs of another sudden clampdown
TAIPEI : China’s Covid cases are rising at the fastest pace since late May, unnerving investors wary of a repeat of Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, which snarled global supply chains and sank hopes the country will reach Beijing’s economic-growth targets.