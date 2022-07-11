OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Covid spreading at fastest pace since Shanghai lockdown sends shivers through China markets

Covid spreading at fastest pace since Shanghai lockdown sends shivers through China markets

More than 2,300 locally transmitted cases have been reported nationwide in the past seven days, with infections again on the rise in the commercial and manufacturing powerhouse of Shanghai, albeit from a low base (Photo: Reuters)Premium
More than 2,300 locally transmitted cases have been reported nationwide in the past seven days, with infections again on the rise in the commercial and manufacturing powerhouse of Shanghai, albeit from a low base (Photo: Reuters)
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:20 PM IST Joyu Wang, The Wall Street Journal

As officials nervously track infection charts, investors watch warily for signs of another sudden clampdown

TAIPEI : China’s Covid cases are rising at the fastest pace since late May, unnerving investors wary of a repeat of Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, which snarled global supply chains and sank hopes the country will reach Beijing’s economic-growth targets.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout