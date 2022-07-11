More than 2,300 locally transmitted cases have been reported nationwide in the past seven days, with infections again on the rise in the commercial and manufacturing powerhouse of Shanghai, albeit from a low base. The central province of Anhui, a producer of steel, autos and computers, is the worst-affected—though new daily cases appear to be falling, to just 39 Monday from a peak of 292 more than a week ago. Cases have also surged in neighboring Jiangsu and Shandong.

