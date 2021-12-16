Covid-19 cancels Christmas around Europe…again

The U.K. government, which recently put in place a number of Omicron-related restrictions, says the number of Omicron cases is doubling every two days. The country on Wednesday reported its highest number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. Denmark and Norway this week introduced new curbs on nightlife. France has closed its nightclubs and said it would restrict tourist arrivals from the U.K. starting Saturday. In Germany, politicians are debating whether to make vaccinations compulsory, following the example of neighboring Austria, where shots will become mandatory from February.

