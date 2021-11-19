Covid-19 created a child-care crisis, and big providers aim to fill the void

A lack of child care kept Sarah Samuel home for months longer than she planned after giving birth to her daughter in the spring. Ms. Samuel intended to return to her job at an organic soap company in July, but despite $7,500 in child-care assistance offered by her employer, she was unable to find an affordable option. Her older daughter now attends a Montessori school, which she picked, in part, because it reopened for in-person attendance while public schools were still teaching remotely. She eventually found a part-time nanny.

