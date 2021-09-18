Covid-19 lockdowns in Asia deepen commodity supply-chain pain

One reason for the elevated price of palm oil is a surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. The Southeast Asian country has recently been recording around 19,000 new cases and 400 deaths a day in its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Travel restrictions in place since March last year have made it difficult for workers to reach plantations, leading to a steadily declining number of laborers. The palm-oil sector relies on migrants from Indonesia, which is the world’s largest producer of the commodity, as well as Bangladesh and India.