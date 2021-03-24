Covid-19: MP CM Shivraj Singh launches 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign

Covid-19: MP CM Shivraj Singh launches 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Indore: After launching the 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the citizens to wear masks and follow all Covid-19 protocols.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene.
"Those who are capable, I appeal to them to distribute face masks among the underprivileged. The government will also try to distribute masks. I have asked women, self-help groups, to stitch masks at war footing. I appeal to everyone to wear face masks. I am hopeful that we would not let the situation deteriorate," he said.
Regarding the upcoming festival of Holi, Chouhan encouraged people to celebrate at home.
Coronavirus cases have increased drastically in India in the last few weeks, with 40,715 new cases and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
There are currently 8,592 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 2,64,575 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 3,908 fatalities have been reported, the Ministry said.
Lockdowns have been imposed in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising cases.
