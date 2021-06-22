New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a "white paper" by the party on the Centre's Covid management and urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus.

Releasing the "white paper", the former Congress chief said it is clear that the management of the first and second wave of COVID-19 was "disastrous".

"There were certain reasons as to why it was disastrous, we've tried to point out those reasons in our white paper. This is a blueprint about how to react to the third wave which is going to come," he said.

"It is our intention to provide the government with information and insights into what went wrong," Gandhi said.

"The aim of this white paper on COVID-19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike," said the former Congress chief said.

"It is clear that management of the first and second wave of COVID was disastrous, and we have tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of COVID-19 as the virus is mutating," he added.

However, he appreciated the Central government over a record number of vaccinations on Monday.

"Yes, good work has happened yesterday (highest number of vaccines administered) but this is not a series of events. But the government has to make this process work not just for one day but every day until we've vaccinated our whole population," Gandhi said.

On Monday, India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today.





