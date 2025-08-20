CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's VP pick, files nomination; PM Modi, Amit Shah, other ministers accompany

CP Radhakrishnan, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), filed nomination papers on 20 August. Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other leaders.

Advertisement

Before filing his papers, Radhakrishnan paid tributes at Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of iconic personalities in the Parliament complex, ahead of filing his nomination on Wednesday. He first bowed before the giant statue of Mahatma Gandhi and then proceeded to pay tributes to other noted personalities.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan is pitted against former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, whom the Opposition INDIA bloc named its candidate for the Vice President's election on 9 September.

Also Read | PM Modi appeals for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as vice president

Radhakrishnan's nomination comes a month after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and served until 2027.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? CP Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, since he was 16. He became a state Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Jana Sangh was founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, before it became the BJP in 1980.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice. During his tenure as an MP, he served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. He was a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

How is the Vice President Elected? According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election had to be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation on 21 July.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament — elected and nominated — using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

Advertisement

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.