CP Radhakrishnan's FIRST remark after NDA names him Vice Presidential candidate: ‘I assure to work hard for the nation’

Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, or CP Radhakrishnan, said he was “moved and touched beyond words” after the ruling National Democratic Alliance named him as their Vice Presidential candidate.

In an X post thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP dignitaries for choosing him, Radhakrishnan said, “My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our beloved most respected Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, our beloved most respected Honourable Central Minister and BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji, our beloved most respected Honourable Parliamentary board members, our beloved most respected Honourable Central Ministers, our beloved most respected Honourable NDA partners for choosing me as their Vice Presidential Candidate.”

“I am moved and touched beyond words for the confidence they have in me and giving me the opportunity to serve the Nation. I assure to work hard for the Nation until my last breath. Jai Hind!” Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, added.

BJP president J P Nadda appealed for the unanimous election of Radhakrishnan (67), an OBC leader and two-time former member of Lok Sabha, to the constitutional position, saying the BJP leaders had spoken to the opposition parties last week and will continue to do so.

About CP Radhakrishnan Radhakrishnan belongs to the influential Gounder caste, an OBC community, in Tamil Nadu.

Nadda emphasised on his nearly 40 years in public life, noting that he is well regarded in different parties and commands respect among various sections of society.

"He is considered a statesman," Nadda said of the former Coimbatore MP who was made the Jharkhand governor in 2023 and then shifted to Maharashtra in July 2024.

Unlike his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also a governor like him before being named as the NDA's vice-presidential nominee in 2022, Radhakrishnan has refrained from cultivating a public profile on political issues and skirted any controversy.

PM Modi on Radhakrishnan Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Radhakrishnan has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect.

Modi said Radhakrishnan has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu and he was glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of the alliance.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect,” Modi said in a post on X.

“During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised,” the prime minister said

Vice-presidential elections Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said, will oversee the vice-presidential election, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the polling agent.

The last date for filing nomination is August 21.

If the Opposition also names its candidate, the election will be held on September 9.

