CPI(M) warns Vijay in Tamil Nadu: ‘Will rethink support if AIADMK joins Govt,’ says P Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam has reiterated that the Left parties would reconsider their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

"We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government. There has been no change in that position," Shanmugam told reporters.

Advertisement

On the possibility of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) joining the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Shanmugam said the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support to the government, but maintained that VCK was free to take its own political stand.

"We, the Left parties and the VCK, had jointly decided to extend outside support. It is not necessary for the VCK to take exactly the same stand as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and wants to make use of it, there is nothing wrong in that," Shanmugam said.

His remarks come amid speculation that some of the 25 AIADMK MLAs who backed Vijay in the recently held trust vote, contrary to the party whip’s directions, could be accommodated in the cabinet.

Advertisement

The rebel MLAs are currently engaged in a political standoff with their party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), who has accused them of supporting the government in expectations of ministerial posts. On May 12, they were removed from their party posts.

Vijay is scheduled to expand his cabinet. Ten ministers had taken oath along with Vijay on 10 May. The trust vote which Vijay won was held on 13 May.

TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay wants the state cabinet to function "like one family" and ensure representation to parties that extended support to the ruling coalition.

"The Chief Minister wants the cabinet to function like one family. The Chief Minister wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the cabinet," Arjuna said.

Advertisement

The TVK had requested its alliance partners to join the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led cabinet, saud Arujua who is also TVK general secretary.

The minister for Public Works Department (PWD) and sports development said it is the intention of the chief minister that the leaders and parties operating on the basis of social justice should join.

“The chief minister would formally announce it (the details about legislators joining the cabinet). He has emphasised that the alliance parties should join the cabinet. Similarly, the Left parties have decided to offer outside support to us. We will always respect that. This government will be a government for social justice and we stand firm on the secular policy,” Arjuna told media persons.

Advertisement

On cabinet expansion, he added, "Our alliance remains intact. The Chief Minister will announce it soon."

Arjuna also criticised both the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the AIADMK, alleging that the two parties attempted to form an alliance contrary to the public mandate after the Assembly elections.

"DMK and AIADMK attempted to form an alliance that went against the people's verdict. DMK and AIADMK jointly tried to bring about President's Rule," he alleged.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats.

We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government.

The CPI(M) has two MLAs in the Assembly. While Congress, which won five seats, aligned with the TVK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which also have two MLAs each, are backing the government from outside.

Advertisement

The Vijay-led TVK government had earlier won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour, receiving support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj. Rebel AIADMK MLAs also supported Vijay during the trust vote.

(With agency inputs)