CPM holds 1st virtual polit buro meeting, calls for nationwide protest on 16 Jun

NEW DELHI: Amid the covid-19 crisis, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM on Wednesday announced a nationwide protest on 16 June, while ensuring social distancing, to demand additional employment days and basic ration for those who have been left jobless due to the crisis.

The decision was taken at the party's first virtual polit buro meeting, the highest decision making body, of the CPM. The day-long meeting was held on 2 June. Keeping the covid-19 crisis in mind, the CPM has decided to hold the central committee meeting in July virtually as well.

Announcing the decisions taken by the polit buro, at on online press conference, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “In the current situation when at least an additional 150 million people have been rendered unemployed during the lock down period adding to the overall huge numbers of the unemployed. A vast section of our people have lost all means of livelihood."

“The Polit Bureau has given a call to observe an all India protest day on 16 June. These protests will be held across the country while observing the regulations and restrictions prevailing in each area maintaining the protocols of the current crisis we are in," he added.

The CPM will seek a cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month for a period of six months for all families outside the income tax paying bracket, free distribution of 10 kg food grains per individual per month for six months, a minimum of 200 days of employment under MNREGA with enhanced wages, and a stop to privatisation of public sector entyerprises along with the scrapping of labour laws.

The polit buro also raised concerns over the relief packages announced by the government, calling them "unrealistic, apart from being totally useless to providing relief to the people."

