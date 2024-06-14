Cracks in Bihar NDA? Here's what ex-BJP MP says about Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Cracks in Bihar NDA: The BJP won 12 of 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) also won 12 of the 16 seats it contested. The other NDA allies – LJP (RV) won five seats and HAM one seat.
Reports of internal conflict within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar have emerged days after the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 were announced followed by formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government at the centre.