Cracks in INDIA bloc? CPI(M) refrains from seat sharing in Kerala, Bengal: Report
Coalition INDIA faces fissures as Communist Party of India (Marxist) decides to stay away, raising doubts about unity.
India, the nation has been witness to opposition parties forming the government together as the coalition government, however empirically it has been noted to have crumbled before the five year term's completion. Is the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) headed for a similar fate if and when it comes to power following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.