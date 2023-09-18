India, the nation has been witness to opposition parties forming the government together as the coalition government, however empirically it has been noted to have crumbled before the five year term's completion. Is the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) headed for a similar fate if and when it comes to power following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

INDIA's ‘Mission 2024’ has projected a united front against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the biggest democratic festival India celebrates every five years. However, reports of fissures has began emerging even though the coalition has reached just its third meet.

According to media reports, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after their Politburo meeting over the past weekend has decided to stay away from the coalition of INDIA that also houses their state rivals Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, and United Democratic Front (UDF), for West Bengal and Kerala.

According to a report by Indian Express quoting people familiar with the developments, saying that ‘it was impossible to ask ruling Left front to not contest on seats which are currently held by the Congress’, hinting at the arrangement of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and UDF in Kerala legislative assembly.

Further in Bengal, CPI(M) has always maintained distance from joining or even collaborating with TMC and Mamata Banerjee, or the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), possessing the boast-worthy history of governing West Bengal for a record thirty four years.

Several media reports have also flagged the ‘as far as possible’ in the INDIA bloc's resolution to fighting the elections together. “We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible…." the resolution read triggering speculations about the ‘unity’ of the INDIA bloc when it comes to state legislative assembly elections.

According to an NDTV report of the politburo meeting of the CPI(M), that the Communist party was harboring reservations about the ‘organizational structure’ of the INDIA bloc. "While all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituents, there should be no organisational structures that will be an impediment for such decisions," NDTV quoted the statement said.

CPI(M) also refused to name its representative for the INDIA bloc's Coordination and Election Strategy committee.

While it is not surprise that Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury would have a significant discomfort sharing a stage for the INDIA bloc, the CPI(M) and TMC rivalry is just probably one of the many regionally opposing parties that need a cordial relationship for the INDIA bloc to stand a chance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Another stemming rivalry is the Congress vs Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) feud.