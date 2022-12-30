Create a postpandemic life full of rich connection
Among our columnist’s favorite ideas are to have a small gathering in your home or simply pick up the phone
There’s a perk I especially like about my job: I receive many letters from readers offering their relationship advice. Very often, the suggestions are very good.
This hard-earned expertise informs my column. Readers have inspired stories on the need to center yourself, first—practicing meditation, journaling or connecting with nature. “Get in the water!" one man says, advice I wholly support.
This year, much of the advice centered around how to strengthen social lives still in rebuilding mode after the pandemic. People are thinking about how to reconnect with loved ones and broaden shrunken social circles. They’re also figuring out how to hold on to relationship lessons learned over the past few years: to slow down and pay attention to what really matters.
One husband and wife set time aside after dinner each night to talk. Another couple makes sure to hug once a day—and to pay attention to nothing but the hug while it’s happening. A woman says she writes down how she would like her relationships to look and focuses on making her vision a reality. Another says she gives the most energy to the relationships that give the most back.
Several other pieces of advice on how to strengthen our bonds stood out.
Many of us are eager to continue to reconnect with people we’ve missed. But parties can be exhausting and impersonal, and restaurants are often loud, rushed and expensive.
That’s why Sarah McCue, 55 years old, an international development consultant in Reston, Va., invites friends, neighbors, colleagues—even her kids’ coaches—to her home.
Ms. McCue says she learned the power of at-home gatherings from her mom, who regularly hosted dinner parties when Ms. McCue was growing up. She’d set the scene with candles and music and throw open the door to guests with a smile. “My mom showed me that there’s nothing more intimate and welcoming than saying: ‘Come into my home,’" says Ms. McCue.
She began inviting people into her home again this fall. “I was sick of being alone," she says.
Ms. McCue is more purposeful about her invites than she was before the pandemic, though. She’s made a list of people she wants to see and is reaching out, saying: “I miss you and need to see you. Could you give me a specific date and time that you are open and can come over?"
Her gatherings are also smaller and more intimate. Sometimes she plans activities, such as pumpkin carving for Halloween or a game night. And she keeps the food casual: “drinks and nibbles" or pizza and wine.
“Home is the perfect place to connect," says Ms. McCue. “You get to feel like you’re all family for one night."
This one hits on one of my biggest pet peeves—how no one picks up the phone anymore, either to make a call or answer one.
Bill Kalmar does, though. For years, he’s made a concerted effort to call family members, friends and cherished colleagues on their birthdays, anniversaries and other significant days. To remember the dates, he records them each year in his new leather calendar as soon as it arrives in October, then checks the calendar each week to see what calls he needs to make.
Mr. Kalmar, 79, a retired director of a state quality council, who lives in Lake Orion, Mich., estimates that he makes about 350 friendly calls a year. In addition to the ones in his calendar, many are spontaneous, to congratulate someone for a promotion or a graduation or some other good news he saw someone post on social media. “I want people to realize that my friendship is more than just a ‘like’ on their Facebook page," he says.
Sometimes he calls a buddy just to joke around, maybe ribbing the friend about why a favorite team lost. And each Friday he sends his 11 grandchildren a group text asking them their plans for the weekend, then follows-up with phone calls after they respond to hear more.
Many of his calls are to show support. He reaches out to friends who are sick, often offering help. And he calls the family members of friends who have died on the late person’s anniversary or birthday. “It’s time to relive all the great memories," he says when they answer.
Mr. Kalmar has noticed that his habit of calling has inspired others: Many people now regularly call him. He tries to always answer the phone.
“What other thing do you have to do that is so important—unless you are a doctor in the middle of surgery—but pick up the phone and talk to someone you care about?" he says.
A lot of the focus on rebuilding our bonds these days is on the people we miss. But let’s not forget our nearest and dearest relationships.
Researchers have long believed that couples who try new things together—even small ones, such as a new restaurant or a walk in a new neighborhood—are happier. New experiences help prevent boredom and complacency. They also activate the brain’s reward system, flooding it with powerful neurochemicals related to pleasure and bonding—the same circuits triggered when we fall in love.
During their 17-year marriage, Lisa Mattson and her husband, Damon, have always looked for novel things to do together, from places to vacation to new bars and cocktails. “Experiencing new things helps keep our spark going," says Ms. Mattson, 48, a wine marketing consultant.
During the pandemic, the couple began renting out their home in Northern California and spending the winter in Baja California Sur, Mexico. While there, they began to explore a new place each weekend: restaurants; roads, to look at houses they haven’t seen; beaches. They try out new fish recipes and new wines. And they’ve recently started rollerblading again—something they haven’t done in many years. (The old can be new again!)
Ms. Mattson says the conversations she has with her husband when they’re exploring something new are energizing. And that this makes them both feel as if their relationship is always growing.
“When you’re constantly doing new things instead of a routine, your conversations are different—you’re less likely to fall into your usual rut or check your phone," she says. “And when you look at the other person you see excitement."