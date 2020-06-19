Manipur’s Opposition Congress party on Thursday called for a trust vote in the assembly, a day after nine legislators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance resigned from the government.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to governor Najma Heptullah and requested a special assembly session to conduct the trust vote.

The development is significant because the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, is in power in all the North-East states. If the Congress proves it has the mandate and forms the government in the state, it would be the first state in the North-East where it would form a government since the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Congress leader Singh also announced a Secular Progressive Front (SPF) under his leadership. In his letter to the governor, Singh said the speaker has already been requested to hold an assembly session but the Governor could do so too under special powers ‘at the shortest possible time’.

The letter claimed that chief minister Biren Singh led alliance had the support of only 23 MLAs while the SPF had support of 26 MLAs in an effective house strength of 49 MLAs. The fate of disqualification of seven Congress MLAs does not have clarity and the SPF claimed its numbers would rise further if they were added too.

Deputy chief minister Y. Joykumar Singh and three other ministers, all from the BJP ally, the National People’s Party (NPP), resigned on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the government of chief minister Biren Singh.

Three BJP MLAs also resigned and one Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and one independent withdrew their support.

“No doubt there is a problem within the NDA. We have reached out to both the BJP and NPP legislators and soon all this will be over. Some of the NPP leaders have some grievances, which would be solved soon. At a time when the country is facing covid-19, the Congress is trying to play politics," a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

