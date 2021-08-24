New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital today amid rumours of an ongoing tussle between the two leaders for the change of leadership in the state, news agency ANI reported. The meeting of Baghel and Deo with Rahul Gandhi will end the suspense about whether there will be a change of leadership in the state or not.

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia will also be present at the meeting.

The Baghel government has completed two-and-a-half years in office in June. The supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel left for Delhi on Monday evening and TS Singh Deo has already reached the national capital.

“After a long time, I am going to Delhi. (Last month) I visited Himachal Pradesh to take part in the funeral of Virbhadra Singh ji as a representative of Sonia Gandhi during which I met Priyanka (returning to Delhi)," Baghel told reporters at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand airport before taking off for Delhi. “This time the meeting is with Rahul Gandhi. There will also be a meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and state's in-charge PL Punia," Baghel said.

Meanwhile, Baghel has rejected the talk of rotating CM after two and a half years. It is clear that he is not in the mood to leave the chair. However, after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago, it was definitely told Baghel that he will have to do what the high command decides. Now the matter has come to Rahul Gandhi.

Bhupesh Baghel has maintained good relations and image in front of the party's high command, while Deo has also being asked to handle party affairs at the national level on many occasions.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.