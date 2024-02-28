Crisis looms over Himachal Pradesh Congress government after Vikramaditya Singh's resignation
Back-to-back upheavals have once again brought to the fore the rift between two factions in Himachal Pradesh Congress - one led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the other led by Pratibha Singh, the Lok Sabha MP and Vikramaditya's mother
The resignation of Vikramaditya Singh from the council of ministers in Himachal Pradesh has deepened the crisis for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the hill state.
