CWC flays Centre’s handling of China, but assures backing

NEW DELHI : Mismanagement by the central government has led to a “full-blown crisis" on the India-China border, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday in a top-level party meeting that saw a section of leaders call for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post.

The government has sought to respond in “denials, disinformation, and diversions" when questioned about defending India’s territorial integrity against Chinese intrusions, the main Opposition party said in a resolution passed during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The development is significant because the Congress, which has been among the most vocal on the issue, in its resolution on Tuesday assured support to the Union government for “steps taken to safeguard national security and India’s territorial integrity".

This was the first CWC meeting since violent clashes in Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces resulted in the death of 20 Indian army personnel on 15 June.

“It is said misfortunes do not come singly. India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the wrong policies pursued by it," Gandhi said in her opening remarks. “The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country," she said.

The nearly three-hour-long virtual meeting saw some leaders point out that the time was right for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party again. “Remarks were made by some senior leaders pointing out that he has been active in this phase. When some flagged that given no political events are taking place another leader who attended the meeting said a virtual meeting could be called to clear his appointment," a senior CWC member who attended the meeting said requesting anonymity.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via