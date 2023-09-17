CWC meet: Mallikarjun Kharge exhorts Congress leaders to maintain unity, discipline

With the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge exhorting leaders to maintain unity and discipline, the party has expressed a confidence that it will receive a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly polls in five states --Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Speaking on the concluding day of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday in Hyderabad, Kharge has urged the party leaders to set aside their personal differences to ensure the party's success and work towards forming an alternative government in the country as people are looking for a change.

He has asked them not to say anything against the party or their colleagues in public for their personal gains.

At the CWC meeting, the Congress party adopted a resolution expressing confidence that the party will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, MP, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections due in months.

“It also reaffirms the preparedness of the party organisation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are due in April-May 2024," the CWC resolution said. “The Congress party is fully ready for the battle ahead. It is confident that the people of our country are wanting change. We will fulfil their expectations of law and order, freedom, social and economic justice, equality and equity."

According to a report by PTI citing sources, some Delhi leaders, including former Union minister Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba, also spoke against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and suggested that the Congress should not have a tie-up with it in Delhi.

The party's state unit chiefs from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram also gave their reports on preparedness and the roadmap for winning the polls in their states.

Kharge earlier told the CWC members, state unit presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to work towards the goal of defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general election as well as in the five upcoming assembly polls. He also asked them to be ready for election in Jammu and Kashmir, whenever it is announced.

(With inputs from PTI)