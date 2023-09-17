CWC meet: Mallikarjun Kharge exhorts Congress leaders to maintain unity, discipline

CWC meet: Mallikarjun Kharge exhorts Congress leaders to maintain unity, discipline1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
At the CWC meeting, the Congress party adopted a resolution expressing confidence that the party will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, MP, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections due in months
With the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge exhorting leaders to maintain unity and discipline, the party has expressed a confidence that it will receive a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly polls in five states --Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.