CWC meet today: Sonia Gandhi likely to resign as Congress chief

While talking to ANI, former law minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, " Where are the leaders who raised questions on Sonia Gandhi's origin in 1999? Are the resenting leaders in the party. Ask them where they are. Do they still have resentment? I was in the Congress party back then and I am in the party now and will be in the party. I have no resentment. I am a committed party member and I laud the decisions of our leaders."