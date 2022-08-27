CWC meet tomorrow on Cong chief election; G-23 leaders meet with Azad

The grand old party has seen a number of high profile exits over the past few months, including that of Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh, RPN Singh and Ashwani Kumar. However, Azad's resignation coupled with the no-holds-barred letter is likely to have hurt the party leadership the most in recent times. In a damage control mode, the party said Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" in an apparent reference to his cordial ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.