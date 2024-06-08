CWC meeting: ‘People have spoken against dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of BJP..,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge
CWC meeting: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the rejection of divisive politics and hate in the Lok Sabha poll mandate during the CWC meeting. He highlighted the need for the party to reflect on its performance in certain states and take urgent remedial measures.
