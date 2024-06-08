CWC meeting: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the rejection of divisive politics and hate in the Lok Sabha poll mandate during the CWC meeting. He highlighted the need for the party to reflect on its performance in certain states and take urgent remedial measures.

CWC meeting: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Saturday that the Lok Sabha poll mandate represents a "decisive rejection" of divisive politics and hate.

During the Congress Working Committee meeting (CWC), Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections signifies a clear rejection of divisive politics and hatred, underscoring the importance of the INDIA bloc maintaining unity inside and outside Parliament.

Additionally, while acknowledging the party's resurgence, Kharge suggested a moment of reflection, acknowledging that the party fell short of its potential in certain states.

"Further, we could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government," he said.

Separate discussions on each such state will be held soon, he said.

"We have to take urgent remedial measures. These are states which have traditionally favoured the Congress, where we have opportunities which we have to harness not for our own advantage but for the benefit of our people. This exercise I propose to hold very soon," the Congress chief said.

Kharge further said whether the party is in power or not, its work continues amongst people "24 hours, 365 days", and raise their issues.

The Congress Working Committee congratulated leaders and workers on their determination, willpower, and resolve.

"People have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the ruling party. It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. It is rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation," Kharge said.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra went, we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party," he said.

Noting that the Congress won both the seats in Manipur, Kharge said the party also won seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya.

"In Maharashtra, we emerged as the single-largest party. People from all walks of life supported the Congress party to save the country's democracy and constitution," he said.

Kharge further stressed the party also saw an increase in seats dominated by SC, ST, OBC, and minority voters, as well as seats in rural areas.

In the future, the Congress has to make its presence felt in urban areas as well, he added.

Kharge further hailed INDIA bloc partners, saying each party played its designated role in different states, and each party contributed to the other.

"Our determination is that the INDIA group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in Parliament and outside," he said.

The issues that we raised in the election campaign are issues that are bothering the people of India. We have to continue to raise them both in Parliament and outside, Kharge said.

"We must be disciplined, must be united. The People have reposed their faith back in us in substantial measures and we must build on it. We accept this verdict with genuine humility," he noted.

"Whether we are in power or not, Congress party's work continues. We have to work amongst our people 24 hours, 365 days and raise their issues," Kharge said.

He also thanked farmers, organisations working for backward classes, civil society groups, NGOs, small groups of traders, lawyers, intellectuals, independent media and others.

He also cautioned leaders that the discussions in the CWC should remain within the party forum and there should not be a "running commentary" on what is being deliberated on at the meeting.

The extended meeting of the CWC commenced at Hotel Ashok, where senior party leaders, CWC members, Congress Legislature Party leaders, and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents are gathered to evaluate the party's performance and propose strategies for strengthening the organization.

Key figures including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other leaders, along with Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, are participating in the discussions.

Kharge, convening the meeting, will also host a dinner for all CWC members and party MPs at the hotel.

Later in the day, a gathering of the Congress Parliamentary Party, comprising newly-elected MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is scheduled at 5:30 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)

