CWC meeting in Telangana: Congress gears up for electoral battle, Sonia-Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to attend

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting outside Delhi for the first time in many years.

Hyderabad, Sept 15 (ANI): Hoardings with the images of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge seen on the side of a road, in Hyderabad on Friday, a day ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Hyderabad, Sept 15 (ANI): Hoardings with the images of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge seen on the side of a road, in Hyderabad on Friday, a day ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has chosen to convene its meeting outside Delhi for the first time in years. Set to be held on September 16 in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, this strategic meeting is not only designed to chart out election plans but also aims to signify the party’s commitment to displace the current BRS government in the state.

Congress top brass in full attendance

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, will spearhead the meeting, supported by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh. Also expected to attend are former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal revealed that out of 90 invitees, 84 confirmed their attendance, including four sitting chief ministers, PTI reported.

Congress leaders have expressed optimism that the high-profile meeting will serve as a transformative moment for both the party and Telangana's political landscape. They believe that the discussions could be a pivotal game-changer in shaping upcoming electoral battles.

Extended meeting on Sunday

On the day following the initial meeting, an extended version of the CWC will take place. This larger gathering will include state party chiefs, Central Election Committee members, and Parliamentary Party office-bearers. Venugopal disclosed that 147 out of 159 invited members will be in attendance to strategise for upcoming elections.

The Congress party intends to make a splash on September 17 evening with a 'mega rally' near Hyderabad. This event, which coincides with Telangana National Integration Day, will be the platform where the party will reveal six key guarantees for the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections. After the rally, MPs will return to Delhi, while other party leaders will disperse across various assembly constituencies.

Revamped CWC

Kharge has recently revamped the CWC, integrating both seasoned and younger members. The committee now has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees, among them 15 women and new additions like Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot. This diversified group is expected to present a "charge sheet" against the current KCR government, mobilising party workers across all assembly constituencies to take part in this initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
