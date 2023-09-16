The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has chosen to convene its meeting outside Delhi for the first time in years. Set to be held on September 16 in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, this strategic meeting is not only designed to chart out election plans but also aims to signify the party’s commitment to displace the current BRS government in the state. Congress top brass in full attendance Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, will spearhead the meeting, supported by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh. Also expected to attend are former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal revealed that out of 90 invitees, 84 confirmed their attendance, including four sitting chief ministers, PTI reported. Congress leaders have expressed optimism that the high-profile meeting will serve as a transformative moment for both the party and Telangana's political landscape. They believe that the discussions could be a pivotal game-changer in shaping upcoming electoral battles. Extended meeting on Sunday On the day following the initial meeting, an extended version of the CWC will take place. This larger gathering will include state party chiefs, Central Election Committee members, and Parliamentary Party office-bearers. Venugopal disclosed that 147 out of 159 invited members will be in attendance to strategise for upcoming elections.

The Congress party intends to make a splash on September 17 evening with a 'mega rally' near Hyderabad. This event, which coincides with Telangana National Integration Day, will be the platform where the party will reveal six key guarantees for the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections. After the rally, MPs will return to Delhi, while other party leaders will disperse across various assembly constituencies.

Revamped CWC

Kharge has recently revamped the CWC, integrating both seasoned and younger members. The committee now has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees, among them 15 women and new additions like Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot. This diversified group is expected to present a "charge sheet" against the current KCR government, mobilising party workers across all assembly constituencies to take part in this initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

