CWC resolution calls for increasing upper limit of reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The resolution came in the meeting of CWC in Telangana's capital Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior Congress leaders
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution calling for an increase in the existing upper limit of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, news agency PTI reported. The resolution came in the meeting of CWC in Telangana's capital Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior Congress leaders.