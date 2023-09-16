The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution calling for an increase in the existing upper limit of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, news agency PTI reported. The resolution came in the meeting of CWC in Telangana's capital Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior Congress leaders.

The resolution calls for increasing the existing limit on the quota of reservations which was decided by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney & Others vs Union of India case. In its 1992 judgment, the apex court upheld the ceiling of 50% on reservations. The court further laid out 11 indicators to ascertain “social backwardness" which used to be taken into consideration while making the decision to provide reservation to any community.

Following the Indra Sawhney judgment, the Supreme Court struck down decisions of several state governments that breached the 50% reservation ceiling.

Congress' top decision-making body's resolution comes at a time when Marathas are agitating for reservations in Maharashtra and other communities also raise the demand for reservations time and again and owing to the sensitive nature of the issue, it sometimes even leads to violence.

Challenge to India's constitutional, federal structure

During the press conference after the CWC meeting, the senior Congress leaders accused the government of complete failure on political, economic, and national security fronts. The leaders claimed that under the BJP regime, there is a challenge to India's constitutional, and federal structure of India.

"In the CWC, we are discussing the situation in the country, broadly the political situation, the economic crises that the country faces, and the security threats (both internal and external) that pose grave challenges to the country," Former Home Minister P Chidambaram said.

"We believe there is a challenge to the constitutional and federal structure of the country," he alleged referring to the political situation in the country.

Condolence resolutions on loss of lives in Manipur, Himachal Pradesh

CWC passed resolutions on the loss of precious lives in incidents of violence in Manipur and floods in Himachal Pradesh. It also passed a resolution condoling the demise of veteran leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

"The people of Manipur have witnessed extreme devastation and are facing innumerable hardships. More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured, and more than 5,000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents. A staggering number of over 60,000 people are displaced and continue to live in dire conditions in relief camps across the state," the resolution stated.

"About 430 people have died, 39 are missing, a large number of farmers have lost their crops, at least 12,000 homes have been destroyed and the state has suffered huge losses in terms of destruction of property and critical infrastructure. The total estimated loss to the state is more than ₹13,000 crore," the resolution said.

(With inputs from PTI)