It is not always clear who is responsible for these actions, but U.S. and Ukrainian officials have tied many of the recent attacks to Russian military or Kremlin-funded operators. Russia’s security agencies compete with each other, according to the Congressional Research Service, and often conduct similar operations on the same targets, making specific attribution and motivation assessments difficult. There are two primary cyber units run by Russia’s military intelligence agency. Online disinformation and psychological operations are handled by a different special services unit. And the military also controls several research institutes that help develop hacking tools and malware. The Internet Research Agency is headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. The EU is sanctioning the private company because of its role in allegedly spreading disinformation about Ukraine and the current crisis.