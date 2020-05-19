Subscribe
Cyclone Amphan: 3 lakh people evacuated, moved to relief shelters, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with state officials visit control room on Aamphan super cyclone attack, at Nabanna in Kolkata.

Cyclone Amphan: 3 lakh people evacuated, moved to relief shelters, says Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST PTI

  • Mamata Banerjee said she and senior state government officials are directly monitoring the situation and announced several helpline numbers
  • The evacuees have been shifted to cyclone shelters and all other precautions are being taken, Mamata Banerjee said

KOLKATA : At least three lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas of West Bengal in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' and all steps have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday

Banerjee said she and senior state government officials are directly monitoring the situation and announced several helpline numbers.

"All precautionary measures are taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of the super cyclone. I had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it. At least three lakh people have been evacuated from three coastal districts of the state and moved to relief shelters," she told a press conference here.

The evacuees have been shifted to cyclone shelters and all other precautions are being taken, Banerjee said.

The chief minister said she will talk to the Railways not to run any ‘Shramik Special’ trains to bring back migrant labourers to the state from Wednesday till Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

'Amphan' is expected to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm after losing some steam as it approaches landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph.

The meteorological department, which has issued an "orange message" for West Bengal, has warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

