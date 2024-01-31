 ED arrests JMM President Hemant Soren in land scam case; Champai Soren will be new CM | Mint
ED arrests JMM President Hemant Soren in land scam case; Champai Soren will be new CM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Hemant Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday. JMM MP Mahua Maji confirmed the news of the arrest of the Hemant Soren. The MP has requested the Governor to appoint Champai Soren as the next chief minister of Jharkhand.

"The CM is in ED custody. The CM has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation... Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers...," JMM MP Mahua Maji told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Soren had lodged an FIR against senior Enforcement Directorate personnel at the SC/ST police station here over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence, officials said on Wednesday.

Soren alleged that the ED conducted the search operation at his residence in the national capital to "harass and malign him and his entire community", the officials said, quoting the FIR.

"An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the chief minister," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

"My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed...," Soren said in the FIR, according to the officials.

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 08:55 PM IST
