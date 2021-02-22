{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem. Police present at the spot, investigation being carried out.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem. Police present at the spot, investigation being carried out.

The official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the Independent MP.

Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

*More details awaited

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}