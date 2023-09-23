Amid a furor in the political circles over the abusive remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali, another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla and shared the 'second-to-second' development of what happened in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Nishikant Dubey accused BSP MP Danish Ali of using some 'unpardonable' words aimed at PM Modi.

Nishikant Dubey clarified that he does not support the language used by Ramesh Bidhuri, but just gave background to what led to those utterances.

"...in this unprecedented din, which has unfortunately grabbed media attention, and then was lapped up by other political parties with hidden agendas to perpetuate their politics on the issue," Dubey wrote.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"When Shri Danish Ali was busy instigating Shri Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Jee. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and Prime Minister's achievement of landing Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, he screamed across the isle, without the microphone..." the BJP MP wrote,

"This statement made by Shri Danish Ali, I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to 'lose his calm' and it led to Shri Bidhuri responding to him as he did," Dubey wrote. He added that the remarks made by Danish Ali against PM Modi didn't garner much media attention.

Danish Ali responds

BSP MP Danish Ali also responded to the allegations and said it is part of the narrative being peddled by the BJP. "Whereas the truth is that I worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and made the chairman aware of the highly objectionable words related to Modi ji," Danish Ali posted on Twitter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!