Danish Ali instigated Ramesh Bidhuri with ‘unpardonable words’ against PM Modi: Nishikant Dubey writes to Speaker1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Nishikant Dubey clarified that he does not support the language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali, but just gave background to what led to those utterances.
Amid a furor in the political circles over the abusive remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali, another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla and shared the 'second-to-second' development of what happened in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Nishikant Dubey accused BSP MP Danish Ali of using some 'unpardonable' words aimed at PM Modi.