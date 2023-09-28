Danish Ali-Ramesh Bidhuri row: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refers complaints matter to Privileges Committee
Earlier, multiply opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, have sought action against Bidhuri for his objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 28 September referred MPs' complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
He also alleged that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress members were engaged in a fight involving shoes and microphones in 2006, Sonia Gandhi was involved in an incident in 2012 besides the commotion and injuries to parliamentarians in 2014 during the creation of Telangana as a separate state.
Meanwhile, reports arrived, that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and himself amid extreme criticism as he uttered a communal slur at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in an ongoing session in the Lok Sabha, has now been handed a key responsibility in the upcoming crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections.
As per reports, he has been made the election in-charge of Tonk constituency in Rajasthan, which is Congress leader Sachin Pilot's stronghold.
With agency inputs.
