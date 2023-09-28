Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 28 September referred MPs' complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Earlier, multiple opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, have sought action against Bidhuri for his objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali. However, BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP as was speaking in the House. Dubey also claimed he urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well. As per details, Birla has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh. ALSO READ: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri handed key role in Rajasthan polls amid anti-Muslim remark row Following this development, Dubey took to X and thanked the Speaker for referring the matter to the committee. Citing several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe these issues and nor was anyone punished, Dubey wrote, “It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha."

He also alleged that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress members were engaged in a fight involving shoes and microphones in 2006, Sonia Gandhi was involved in an incident in 2012 besides the commotion and injuries to parliamentarians in 2014 during the creation of Telangana as a separate state.

Meanwhile, reports arrived, that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and himself amid extreme criticism as he uttered a communal slur at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in an ongoing session in the Lok Sabha, has now been handed a key responsibility in the upcoming crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

As per reports, he has been made the election in-charge of Tonk constituency in Rajasthan, which is Congress leader Sachin Pilot's stronghold.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!