Danish Prime Minister to Visit Greenland Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to visit Greenland next week to bolster the commonwealth between the two countries, as the US ramps up its rhetoric about taking over the Arctic island.

Frederiksen will start a three-day tour on April 2, during which she’ll meet with the new Greenlandic premier — Jens-Frederik Nielsen — and members of his coalition government, her Copenhagen-based office said in a statement on Saturday.

The trip comes on the heels of a visit by US Vice President JD Vance on Friday to the US’s military base in the northwestern part of the country, where he repeated claims that Denmark was a poor ally for Greenland and echoed President Donald Trump’s assertions that the island is vital to US national security. A vast majority of the population is against Greenland becoming part of the US.

“I have the deepest respect for how the Greenlandic people and Greenlandic politicians are handling the great pressure on Greenland,” Frederiksen said in the statement. “The situation calls for unity across political parties; across the countries in the commonwealth; and for cooperation in a respectful and equal manner.”

Greenland has been part of the Kingdom of Denmark for centuries but has had its own government since 1979. Most political parties in Greenland seek full independence from Denmark, although they disagree on the timeline.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also pushed back on US designs on the Arctic island, saying Greenland “deserves partners that respect them and treat them as equals.”

“We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark. We strongly support their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and their right to chart their own course,” von der Leyen told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview.

